The situation on the front has escalated — over 120 clashes since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. In total, 121 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 121 combat clashes have occurred on the Ukrainian front since the beginning of the day, with Ukrainian defenders facing significant enemy attacks and shelling.
- Ukrainian troops were able to repel enemy attacks in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper.
- The invaders used air strikes, artillery, and assault operations in their attempts to advance, but Ukrainian defense forces managed to hold back the enemy's onslaught and stop multiple attacks throughout the day.
Current situation on the front on July 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 11 Russian attacks, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 artillery shells, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.
Ukrainian soldiers today stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka in the South-Slobozhansk direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out four assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zagryzove, and in the direction of Kupyansk.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near the settlements of Novy Mir, Ridkodub, Yampolivka — towards Shandryholovy, Olhivka, Yampoli.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka and Fedorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made five attempts to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkovo, and in the direction of Bondarne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the following settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 25 attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements: Tolstoy, Mirne, Makiivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, as well as in the direction of Komyshuvakha and Temyrivka. Four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy once tried to advance near the settlement of Malynovka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilogirya.
Once, the aggressor attacked in the Orikhiv direction — the occupiers were trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched three attacks — but without success.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-