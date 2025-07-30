The situation on the front has escalated — over 120 clashes since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made five attempts to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkovo, and in the direction of Bondarne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka and Fedorivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near the settlements of Novy Mir, Ridkodub, Yampolivka — towards Shandryholovy, Olhivka, Yampoli.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out four assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zagryzove, and in the direction of Kupyansk.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka in the South-Slobozhansk direction.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 11 Russian attacks, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 artillery shells, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the following settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 25 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements: Tolstoy, Mirne, Makiivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, as well as in the direction of Komyshuvakha and Temyrivka. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy once tried to advance near the settlement of Malynovka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilogirya.

Once, the aggressor attacked in the Orikhiv direction — the occupiers were trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.