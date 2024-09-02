According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" armed forces, the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian military made it possible to significantly reduce the activity of the Russian occupiers in the south of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian military successfully reduced the offensive efforts of the Russian army in southern Ukraine.
- The city of Chasiv Yar plays a crucial role in controlling the surrounding territory and defending against Russian invaders.
- Ukrainian troops continue to maintain stability at the front, preventing the threat of repeated occupation of Kherson by Russian forces.
- The line of defense along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel is crucial in preventing Russian invaders from breaking through and terrorizing other regions like Chasiv Yar.
- Chasiv Yar acts as a fortress covering cities like Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka, controlling logistics routes and defending against Russian assaults.
What is currently happening at the front in southern Ukraine
Lykhovi noted that during the past few weeks in the operational zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system, almost no offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers have been recorded.
However, the spokesman emphasized that this does not mean that the aggressor country has given up its own plans to capture Kherson.
Lykhova emphasized that currently there is no reason to say that Kherson is threatened with repeated occupation by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, according to him, the city suffers from heavy shelling from the Russian occupiers almost every day.
Ukrainian military units continue to hold bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper and slightly push the enemy away from the river, which reduces the threat of the Russian occupiers forcing the Dnieper.
They have a considerable presence on the left bank. However, they mostly attack in small assault groups.
What is happening in other parts of the front in Ukraine
According to Oleg Kalashnikov, the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Colonel-General Roman Dashkevich, on the Espresso channel, the criminal army is currently terrorizing Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region with heavy shelling, but does not have fire control over the city.
Kalashnikov emphasized that the line of defense of the Ukrainian military currently runs along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel and the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian invaders to break through it.
He recalled that before the beginning of the large-scale offensive of the Russian invaders towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar was one of the most tense areas of the front.
The criminal army of the Russian Federation planned to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military in the area of Chasovoy Yar and enter the flank in the Pokrovsky direction, but failed in these efforts.
The settlement is located on such a ridge that dominates the surrounding territory. The city is located on a hill, which allows you to control the lowlands. Thanks to this. when the Russians started assaults, it was convenient for the Armed Forces to fire at the enemy from above.
