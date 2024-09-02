According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" armed forces, the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian military made it possible to significantly reduce the activity of the Russian occupiers in the south of Ukraine.

What is currently happening at the front in southern Ukraine

Lykhovi noted that during the past few weeks in the operational zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system, almost no offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers have been recorded.

However, the spokesman emphasized that this does not mean that the aggressor country has given up its own plans to capture Kherson.

Lykhova emphasized that currently there is no reason to say that Kherson is threatened with repeated occupation by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, according to him, the city suffers from heavy shelling from the Russian occupiers almost every day.

Ukrainian military units continue to hold bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper and slightly push the enemy away from the river, which reduces the threat of the Russian occupiers forcing the Dnieper.

Tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

They have a considerable presence on the left bank. However, they mostly attack in small assault groups.

What is happening in other parts of the front in Ukraine

According to Oleg Kalashnikov, the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Colonel-General Roman Dashkevich, on the Espresso channel, the criminal army is currently terrorizing Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region with heavy shelling, but does not have fire control over the city.

Kalashnikov emphasized that the line of defense of the Ukrainian military currently runs along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel and the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian invaders to break through it.

It should also be noted that the former settlements that they destroyed - Klishchiivka and Andriivka - are still holding. That is, they were unable to bypass Chasiv Yar from the flank, as the invaders wanted first of all, so they stormed directly in front with significant losses. For a certain period of time, the Russians have had no gains in this direction, - adds the military man. Share

He recalled that before the beginning of the large-scale offensive of the Russian invaders towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar was one of the most tense areas of the front.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation planned to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military in the area of Chasovoy Yar and enter the flank in the Pokrovsky direction, but failed in these efforts.

The settlement is located on such a ridge that dominates the surrounding territory. The city is located on a hill, which allows you to control the lowlands. Thanks to this. when the Russians started assaults, it was convenient for the Armed Forces to fire at the enemy from above.