The SSO showed a video of the destruction of two Russian air defense systems at the TOT in the Zaporizhia region

Drones of the Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.

New “bavovna” from the SSO: 2 “Tor” air defense systems at the TOT of the Zaporizhia region

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

One of them was hit by SSO drones while being transported by tractor along the M-14 highway near occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia, on the night of May 29.

As noted, the enemy uses the M-14 highway as a land corridor from Russia to Crimea via the Taganrog-Dzhankoy route south of the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions, and the village of Berdyansk is located between Mariupol and Berdyansk, more than 150 km from the line of combat contact.

The second Tor-M2 air defense system was hit earlier near occupied Melitopol. Share

In particular, they emphasized that the Tor-M2 air defense system with ammunition of up to 16 missiles covers enemy units and military facilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As a short-range air and missile defense system, the Tor-M2 is capable of shooting down tactical aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.