The enemy is used to feeling safe deep in the rear. But for the Alpha special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, distance has long ceased to matter.

"Alpha" summed up the results of "cotton" in the Russia and on TOT

Last year alone, five military airfields were hit by our long-range drones. The result is that the enemy will no longer be able to fly 15 aircraft. Unique footage confirms the damage:

11 fighters and bombers: Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, MiG-31

3 helicopters: Mi-28, Mi-26, Mi-8

1 transport aircraft: An-26

Along with the equipment at the airfields, ammunition and fuel warehouses burned down. Thus, the SSU's "Alpha" inflicted losses on the enemy of over 1 billion US dollars.