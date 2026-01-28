The SSU's "Alpha" unit destroyed 15 Russian planes and helicopters in 2025
Category
Events
Publication date

The SSU's "Alpha" unit destroyed 15 Russian planes and helicopters in 2025

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
bavovna
Читати українською

The enemy is used to feeling safe deep in the rear. But for the Alpha special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, distance has long ceased to matter.

Points of attention

  • The SBU's 'Alpha' unit successfully destroyed 15 Russian planes and helicopters deep within enemy territory in 2025.
  • Long-range drones were instrumental in targeting military airfields, resulting in significant losses of over 1 billion US dollars for the enemy.

"Alpha" summed up the results of "cotton" in the Russia and on TOT

Last year alone, five military airfields were hit by our long-range drones. The result is that the enemy will no longer be able to fly 15 aircraft. Unique footage confirms the damage:

  • 11 fighters and bombers: Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, MiG-31

  • 3 helicopters: Mi-28, Mi-26, Mi-8

  • 1 transport aircraft: An-26

Along with the equipment at the airfields, ammunition and fuel warehouses burned down. Thus, the SSU's "Alpha" inflicted losses on the enemy of over 1 billion US dollars.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU drones hit 2 Russian oil and gas sector facilities — sources
Orenburg gas processing plant
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"There are results." SBU conducted new successful operations against Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
SBU is preparing for new operations
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU's Alpha special forces hit Russian air defense assets worth $4 billion
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Russian air defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?