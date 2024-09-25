The Swedish company Saab plans to cooperate with the Military Industry of Ukraine. What is it about?

The Swedish company Saab wants to set up production in Ukraine to support the development of the country's independent defense potential.

Saab will establish cooperation with Ukrainian drone manufacturers

Saab CEO Mikael Johansson said this.

We have to help Ukraine build sovereign potential and opportunities, so we need to have a partnership with Ukrainian industry both in Ukraine and abroad. Mikael Johansson CEO of Saab

The head of Saab sees the potential for cooperation with Ukrainian companies in the field of drones. He believes that Ukraine can be a supplier of parts for ammunition and contribute to the development of sensor technologies.

Johansson said the arms industry is moving from aid based on donations to a direct partnership with Kyiv. Saab is currently in talks with two or three companies about "how to set up local production", but the deal is not yet complete.

Saab is currently experiencing a boom in demand caused by global tensions, Russia's war against Ukraine and Sweden's recent accession to NATO.

Ukraine produces 155 mm artillery shells

The military-industrial complex of Ukraine is capable of producing its own 155 mm artillery shells and is already doing so, said the former head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The production of own ammunition was planned for a long time, and it was one of the most important goals of the domestic military industry.

I can't say much, but we started our own production of 155 mm artillery shells.

Previously, Ukraine did not produce projectiles of this caliber. Therefore, it is a great success for the domestic military industry, which is still suffering from insufficient funding.