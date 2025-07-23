The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia ended in Istanbul — details

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23. As in previous meetings, the Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov — now the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council — and the Russian delegation is led by Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky.
Points of attention
- Details from the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on July 23 are discussed.
- Key topics addressed include the return of captured individuals, preparation for leader meetings, and insistence on an immediate ceasefire.
- Ukraine proposed a meeting involving the country's leaders, Erdogan, and Trump by the end of August, signaling readiness for ceasefire.
Ukrainian delegation met with Russian delegation in Istanbul
The day before, President Zelenskyy named the key topics of this meeting: the return of children captured and abducted by Russia, as well as preparation for a meeting of leaders, because, according to him, productive negotiations can only take place at the level of leaders.
In addition, Ukraine will insist on an immediate and complete ceasefire.
Following the event, it became known that Ukraine has proposed holding a meeting of the country's leaders with the participation of Erdogan and Trump by the end of August. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov at a press conference following the talks.
They also discussed further stages of the exchange of prisoners and civilians.
The Russian side agreed to the return of people who have been held captive for more than three years, including the seriously wounded and the young.
President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Putin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi said after talks in Istanbul.
The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, stated the following following the meeting:
Russia and Ukraine are currently completing a prisoner exchange of 250 people from each side.
A settlement agreement must first be discussed before the leaders of Russia and Ukraine could meet;
The positions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine regarding the memorandums are currently far from each other;
Russia proposes returning to short humanitarian pauses on the front lines
