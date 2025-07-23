The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia ended in Istanbul — details

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23. As in previous meetings, the Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov — now the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council — and the Russian delegation is led by Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky.

Ukrainian delegation met with Russian delegation in Istanbul

The day before, President Zelenskyy named the key topics of this meeting: the return of children captured and abducted by Russia, as well as preparation for a meeting of leaders, because, according to him, productive negotiations can only take place at the level of leaders.

In addition, Ukraine will insist on an immediate and complete ceasefire.

Following the event, it became known that Ukraine has proposed holding a meeting of the country's leaders with the participation of Erdogan and Trump by the end of August. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov at a press conference following the talks.

The Ukrainian side also declared its readiness for a ceasefire, including strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure. Share

They also discussed further stages of the exchange of prisoners and civilians.

The Russian side agreed to the return of people who have been held captive for more than three years, including the seriously wounded and the young.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Putin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi said after talks in Istanbul.

This is an active and ongoing proposal that can start at any moment. If Putin comes out tomorrow and says, I want to meet with President Zelensky, President Zelensky will be ready to meet with him tomorrow. Why are we insisting on a leaders' meeting? Because, obviously, we understand that in Russia, there is one person who makes the decisions. And if we want a big decision on the ceasefire and other decisions, we need that person in the room. Why is it so difficult to meet and start talking? I think that is an open question and it should be forwarded to the Kremlin. Share

The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, stated the following following the meeting: