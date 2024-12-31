Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi issued a New Year's greeting, noting that it has been three years since the aggressor country Russia tried to "take Kyiv in 3 days."
Syrskyi delivered a New Year's greeting to Ukrainians
Syrsky emphasized that the Ukrainian military managed to stop the offensive of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region and prevent the enemy from capturing the Sumy region.
Ukraine will get closer to victory in 2025
