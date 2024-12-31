The enemy wanted to create its "buffer zone" on our land, but we prevented this and began to return the war to where it came from — to Russian territory. I want to especially note all our units, all our soldiers who are performing combat missions in the Kursk region: guys, thank you! Thank you to each and every one who is fighting in the most brutal directions in the Donetsk region, to everyone who is defending Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Thank you to each of our soldiers who are destroying the occupier and fighting for life for Ukraine. This year, the Russians paid the highest price for the war against Ukraine, because our army and all our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine destroyed more enemy equipment and enemy manpower than in any of the previous years of the war, — the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.