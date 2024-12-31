The third year that Russia tried to take Kyiv in 3 days — Syrsky sent a New Year's greeting
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi issued a New Year's greeting, noting that it has been three years since the aggressor country Russia tried to "take Kyiv in 3 days."

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief reflects on the third year of Russian aggression and the attempts to 'take Kyiv in 3 days,' emphasizing the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
  • The Ukrainian military successfully defends key territories, halting Russian aggressors in pivotal regions and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in 2024.
  • Syrskyi highlights the determination to preserve Ukraine's independence and secure a fair peace, honoring fallen heroes and expressing hope for victory in 2025.
  • In the face of adversity, Ukrainian soldiers exhibit courage and resilience, inspiring the nation to strive for victory and peace in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • The year 2025 is seen as a pivotal time for Ukraine to realize its goal of preserving independence and achieving a just peace, with a message of gratitude and hope from the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi delivered a New Year's greeting to Ukrainians

The eleventh year of Russian aggression against Ukraine is coming to an end. And the third year that Russian troops tried to "take Kyiv in three days," and some already wanted to see Ukraine erased from the political map of the world, and our people destroyed. All of them underestimated the strength of Ukrainians — our heroic people, of whom we can only be proud, — emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky emphasized that the Ukrainian military managed to stop the offensive of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region and prevent the enemy from capturing the Sumy region.

The enemy wanted to create its "buffer zone" on our land, but we prevented this and began to return the war to where it came from — to Russian territory. I want to especially note all our units, all our soldiers who are performing combat missions in the Kursk region: guys, thank you! Thank you to each and every one who is fighting in the most brutal directions in the Donetsk region, to everyone who is defending Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Thank you to each of our soldiers who are destroying the occupier and fighting for life for Ukraine. This year, the Russians paid the highest price for the war against Ukraine, because our army and all our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine destroyed more enemy equipment and enemy manpower than in any of the previous years of the war, — the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Ukraine will get closer to victory in 2025

We are defending our state. Ukraine must preserve its life and independence. And win an honest peace for itself. What Ukraine definitely deserves. We will never forget all our boys, all our girls, each and every one who gave their lives for Ukraine. I bow my head, honoring every soldier, every fallen hero. War dictates its own difficult realities. But YOU, Ukrainian soldiers, YOUR courage and resilience inspire our entire Ukrainian people and fill the hearts of Ukrainians with faith. We must win. We must preserve Ukraine and independence. May 2025 be the time to realize our goal. I wish all our soldiers and their families health, warmth, comfort and a quick meeting — at home, with victory and in peace, — emphasized the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

