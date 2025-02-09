The time for blackmail is over. The President of Lithuania appealed to Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date

The time for blackmail is over. The President of Lithuania appealed to Putin

Putin's influence on the world stage continues to weaken
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

On February 8, it became official that the Baltic states had finally disconnected from Russia's energy system. Against this backdrop, Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda decided to publicly address Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The synchronization of the Baltic power grids with Europe is a historic moment for Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
  • Synchronization of energy systems will help avoid political pressure and blackmail from Russia.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia synchronized their power grids with continental Europe on February 9 after 2:00 p.m.

A few minutes ago I received great news — the synchronization of the Baltic power system with the networks of continental Europe has been successfully completed.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

According to the Lithuanian leader, he considers the synchronization a historic moment that marks the completion of the long journey of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia towards energy independence.

"The times of political pressure and blackmail are finally over," Gitanas Nauseda addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The President expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in this project: from technical personnel to former or current leaders of the countries.

Photo: facebook.com/nausedagitanas

What is important to understand is that the Baltic countries have not been purchasing electricity from the aggressor country of Russia since 2022.

