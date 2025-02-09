On February 8, it became official that the Baltic states had finally disconnected from Russia's energy system. Against this backdrop, Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda decided to publicly address Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin's influence on the world stage continues to weaken

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia synchronized their power grids with continental Europe on February 9 after 2:00 p.m.

A few minutes ago I received great news — the synchronization of the Baltic power system with the networks of continental Europe has been successfully completed. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

According to the Lithuanian leader, he considers the synchronization a historic moment that marks the completion of the long journey of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia towards energy independence.

"The times of political pressure and blackmail are finally over," Gitanas Nauseda addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Share

The President expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in this project: from technical personnel to former or current leaders of the countries.

Photo: facebook.com/nausedagitanas