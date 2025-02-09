The time for blackmail is over. The President of Lithuania appealed to Putin

On February 8, it became official that the Baltic states had finally disconnected from Russia's energy system. Against this backdrop, Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda decided to publicly address Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The synchronization of the Baltic power grids with Europe is a historic moment for Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
- Synchronization of energy systems will help avoid political pressure and blackmail from Russia.
Putin's influence on the world stage continues to weaken
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia synchronized their power grids with continental Europe on February 9 after 2:00 p.m.
According to the Lithuanian leader, he considers the synchronization a historic moment that marks the completion of the long journey of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia towards energy independence.
The President expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in this project: from technical personnel to former or current leaders of the countries.
What is important to understand is that the Baltic countries have not been purchasing electricity from the aggressor country of Russia since 2022.
