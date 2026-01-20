"The time for flattery is over." NATO's ex-Secretary General calls on the EU to rise up against Trump
"The time for flattery is over." NATO's ex-Secretary General calls on the EU to rise up against Trump

Source:  Reuters

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen is calling on European countries to finally stand up for their own interests and not be afraid to use force to stop the encroachments of US President Donald Trump.

  • Emphasizing the importance of showing strength and unity to gain Trump's respect and counter challenges to NATO.
  • Advocating for a shift from flattery to assertiveness in dealing with the US President's demands and policies.

According to the former NATO Secretary General, against the backdrop of recent events and decisions by the US president, official Brussels should respond to the States with a tough economic blow.

This is extremely important to do if the head of the White House does impose tariffs against countries that have deployed their troops to Greenland.

The time for flattery is over. It doesn't work. The thing is, Trump only respects strength and power. And unity. That's exactly what Europe needs to demonstrate now," Rasmussen said.

He also drew attention to the fact that Trump's insistence on Greenland becoming part of the United States is the biggest challenge to the Alliance since its creation in 1949.

According to the politician, he does not want to criticize leaders, such as current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who regularly praise Trump.

However, Rasmussen believes that the US president cannot be stopped with gingerbread, so it is time to get out the whip.

