"The time has come." Sibiga called on the West to finish off the Russian economy
"The time has come." Sibiga called on the West to finish off the Russian economy

Andriy Sybiga
The Russian economy is getting closer to collapse
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stressed that the Russian economy is currently facing "dramatic problems." According to him, this is the perfect moment to destroy it completely and thus stop the war against Ukraine.

  • Denying Russia access to crucial technologies used in the war against Ukraine is a critical step in weakening its capabilities.
  • With the Russian economy on the brink, intensified sanctions could potentially make the situation unbearable for Putin, forcing a change in behavior.

The Russian economy is getting closer to collapse

The Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that the Russian economy is beginning to enter a recession, so Kyiv's allies can no longer delay.

According to Sybiga, in January-November, Russia's federal budget deficit reached a record $54 billion — it could soon exceed $70 billion.

Also, one cannot ignore the fact that for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the consolidated deficit of Russian regions reached -$1.5 billion, compared to last year's surplus of $12 billion.

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, if the sanctions pressure on Russia increases, it will most likely eventually become unbearable for Putin.

Currently, sanctions only cover 20% of the entire Russian military-industrial complex. Restrictions should be applied to the rest

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is also crucial that Russia is ultimately denied access to the technologies it uses in its war against Ukraine.

