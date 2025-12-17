British leader Keir Starmer is demanding that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich immediately transfer £2.5 billion from the sale of Chelsea football club to Ukraine.

Abramovich must comply with Britain's demand

According to Keir Starmer, “this is the last chance” for Abramovich to transfer this money to Ukraine.

If this does not happen, the Russian oligarch will face legal action.

My message to Abramovich is this: time is running out, fulfill your commitment and pay now. If you don't, we are ready to go to court to ensure that every penny goes to those whose lives have been destroyed by Putin's illegal war. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

As mentioned earlier, the Russian was forced to sell his football club Chelsea over 3 years ago.

What is important to understand is that this decision was made under pressure from official London against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.