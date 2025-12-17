"This is the last chance." Britain made a demand to Abramovich regarding Ukraine
"This is the last chance." Britain made a demand to Abramovich regarding Ukraine

Source:  The Guardian

British leader Keir Starmer is demanding that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich immediately transfer £2.5 billion from the sale of Chelsea football club to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Time is running out for Abramovich as the British government insists that every penny goes towards helping those affected by Putin's illegal war.
  • The funds from the sale of the club are currently held in a UK bank account controlled by Abramovich's company Fordstam.

According to Keir Starmer, “this is the last chance” for Abramovich to transfer this money to Ukraine.

If this does not happen, the Russian oligarch will face legal action.

My message to Abramovich is this: time is running out, fulfill your commitment and pay now. If you don't, we are ready to go to court to ensure that every penny goes to those whose lives have been destroyed by Putin's illegal war.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

As mentioned earlier, the Russian was forced to sell his football club Chelsea over 3 years ago.

What is important to understand is that this decision was made under pressure from official London against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich received a license from the UK government to sell Chelsea on the condition that the proceeds be spent on supporting victims of the war in Ukraine. The proceeds from the sale of the club were placed in a UK bank account controlled by Abramovich's company Fordstam.

