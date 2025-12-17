British leader Keir Starmer is demanding that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich immediately transfer £2.5 billion from the sale of Chelsea football club to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Time is running out for Abramovich as the British government insists that every penny goes towards helping those affected by Putin's illegal war.
- The funds from the sale of the club are currently held in a UK bank account controlled by Abramovich's company Fordstam.
Abramovich must comply with Britain's demand
According to Keir Starmer, “this is the last chance” for Abramovich to transfer this money to Ukraine.
If this does not happen, the Russian oligarch will face legal action.
As mentioned earlier, the Russian was forced to sell his football club Chelsea over 3 years ago.
What is important to understand is that this decision was made under pressure from official London against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
