The time has come. Sikorsky appealed to Ukraine's allies

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, made it clear that it is the European Union that must take responsibility and do everything possible to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Sikorsky demands specific actions from partners

According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the future role of Brussels as a strategic player in ending Russia's war against Ukraine will be discussed during the next EU Foreign Affairs Council.

He drew the attention of the international community, it is in Ukraine that history is taking place.

Europe is obliged to make every effort to support the principles of international law in order to restore the taboo on changing borders by force. If these rules cease to apply because of our inaction, then we face a dark future. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the Polish diplomat, the future of the EU as a strategic player may depend on what will happen during the Foreign Affairs Council.

Europe is responsible... and this means that the time has come to make decisions to do everything possible to achieve a just peace and end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Sikorsky emphasized. Share

Warsaw reacted to information about Trump's "peace plan".

Recently, American journalists began to claim that the new US president's team is discussing the scenario of freezing the front along the current line with the demilitarized zone and a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's admission to NATO.

However, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, denied these data.

According to him, Donald Trump has not yet made any decision regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

I would very much ask you to be careful about this information, to be careful about using the information that one of President Trump's advisers, someone from his entourage without a name, has proposed this or that solution. In my opinion, the discussion is still ongoing, said the minister. Share

What is important to understand is that the new US president will officially head the White House on January 20, 2025.