"The time has come." The Senate issued a strong statement on Putin

Blumenthal urges senators to hurry up with sanctions against Russia
US Senator Richard Blumenthal has publicly urged his colleagues to immediately vote on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia, saying dictator Vladimir Putin "does not deserve any more time."

  • Blumenthal asserts that there is significant Senate support for the sanctions and urges senators to seize the moment for decisive action.
  • The time to act is now, not just through executive order, but also through legislative initiative to demonstrate unity between the president and Congress in fulfilling commitments to Ukraine.

"I agree that Vladimir Putin does not deserve additional time, and we need to expedite the vote on the sanctions bill," the American senator emphasized.

According to the latter, he supports US President Donald Trump's decision on this path, but also demands that the sanctions be 500%, not 100%.

Against this backdrop, Blumenthal urged people to "seize the moment" to vote for the bill.

He also drew attention to the fact that there are 85 supporters in the Senate, and if necessary, it is possible to gain 90 votes.

I think the vote is a very achievable and necessary goal. Now is the time to act, not only through an executive order from the president, but also through legislative initiative, to show unity between the president and Congress... We need to vote for this legislation to show that we are fulfilling our commitments to Ukraine.

Richard Blumenthal

Richard Blumenthal

American Senator

He believes that new sanctions against Russia will help "stop the war," and "Putin must understand this."

