"The time has come." The Senate issued a strong statement on Putin

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has publicly urged his colleagues to immediately vote on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia, saying dictator Vladimir Putin "does not deserve any more time."
Points of attention
- Blumenthal asserts that there is significant Senate support for the sanctions and urges senators to seize the moment for decisive action.
- The time to act is now, not just through executive order, but also through legislative initiative to demonstrate unity between the president and Congress in fulfilling commitments to Ukraine.
Blumenthal urges senators to hurry up with sanctions against Russia
According to the latter, he supports US President Donald Trump's decision on this path, but also demands that the sanctions be 500%, not 100%.
Against this backdrop, Blumenthal urged people to "seize the moment" to vote for the bill.
He also drew attention to the fact that there are 85 supporters in the Senate, and if necessary, it is possible to gain 90 votes.
He believes that new sanctions against Russia will help "stop the war," and "Putin must understand this."
