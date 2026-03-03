The UCP has sent the case against Medvedchuk to court

The Prosecutor General's Office has sent an indictment to the court against former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The case concerns the seizure of part of a main oil pipeline and the legalization of income received from its use.
- The investigation on Medvedchuk, who is in Russia, was conducted as a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) due to his location.
- The case sheds light on corruption and illicit activities surrounding the exploitation of state resources and the role of powerful individuals like Medvedchuk.
The OGV took on Medvedchuk, despite the fact that he is in Russia
According to the investigation, during 2015-2018, the former deputy created and led an organized group that actually stole part of the main oil product pipeline from the state.
What is important to understand is that its cost then reached 1.4 billion UAH.
In order to implement the scheme, the organizers, led by Medvedchuk, engaged experts to provide knowingly false conclusions in courts and abused their powers at various levels.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko officially confirmed that Medvedchuk has been charged with organizing the seizure of property on a particularly large scale, money laundering, abuse of power, and forgery of expert opinions.
Given the fact that Putin's godfather is in the territory of the Russian Federation, the investigation was conducted as a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia).
