The Ukrainian Air Force announced the loss of a Su-27 fighter jet during combat
Category
Events
Publication date

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the loss of a Su-27 fighter jet during combat

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Su-27
Читати українською

On the morning of April 28, 2025, while performing a complex combat mission to provide air support to troops and repel an air attack by enemy strike UAVs, an Air Force Su-27 fighter was lost.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine lost a Su-27 fighter jet during combat.
  • The pilot successfully ejected.

Ukraine lost a Su-27 fighter jet

A specially created commission, which has already begun its work, is investigating the causes of the incident.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The pilot successfully ejected, the search and rescue team arrived at the landing site in a timely manner, and the pilot was taken to a medical facility for diagnosis.

His life and health are not in danger, his condition is stable.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died heroically in air combat
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksiy Mes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade died while performing a combat mission
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian pilot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fighter pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivan Bolotov died at the front
Bolotov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?