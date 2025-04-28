The Ukrainian Air Force announced the loss of a Su-27 fighter jet during combat

On the morning of April 28, 2025, while performing a complex combat mission to provide air support to troops and repel an air attack by enemy strike UAVs, an Air Force Su-27 fighter was lost.

Ukraine lost a Su-27 fighter jet

A specially created commission, which has already begun its work, is investigating the causes of the incident.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The pilot successfully ejected, the search and rescue team arrived at the landing site in a timely manner, and the pilot was taken to a medical facility for diagnosis.