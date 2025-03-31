The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the shooting down of 57 drones during a night attack by the Russia

The Russian army launched 131 strike drones and two ballistic missiles into Ukraine on the night of March 31. Air defense forces shot down a significant portion of the UAVs.

Air defense shot down 57 Russian martyrs

According to the Air Force, on the night of March 31, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. on March 30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region.

131 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types were also launched from the following directions:

Millerovo;

Kursk;

Bryansk;

Eagle;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00 on March 31, 57 Shahed attack drones, and other types of drones, have been confirmed shot down in the north, east, and center of the country.

PVO report

Also, 45 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field, without any negative consequences. However, Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the Russian attack.