On May 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the forward command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian invaders in the temporarily captured Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force conducted a successful strike on the Russian army command post in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
- The attack resulted in significant damage to the enemy's facility, affecting their operational planning in the area.
- This strike undermines the Russian Federation's ability to conduct operations in the Pokrovsky sector, increasing pressure on the enemy forces.
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian command post in Bakhmut
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
The strike caused significant damage to the enemy's facility. This strike seriously undermines the Russian Federation's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsky sector, one of the most tense sections of the front.
Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of PJSC "Energia" in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-