On May 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the forward command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian invaders in the temporarily captured Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The strike caused significant damage to the enemy's facility. This strike seriously undermines the Russian Federation's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsky sector, one of the most tense sections of the front.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of PJSC "Energia" in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.