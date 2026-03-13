The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has confirmed data that the Defense Forces have advanced in the Kupyansk direction, in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka area, and to the west of the Zaporizhia region.

New successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield — first details

What is important to understand is that over the past day, the Russian army continued its offensive in the Sumy direction, but these efforts were once again unsuccessful.

Moreover, the Russian invaders also tried to break through southeast of Glushkovo near Borki and northeast of the city of Sumy near Myropylya.

According to American analysts, on March 12, Russian soldiers also carried out offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv region, but to no avail.

Their attempts to advance were recorded northeast of Kharkiv near the Vovchanskyi khutor, Prylipka, and Symynivka farms, as well as in the direction of Zybyny and Vesely. Share

Against this background, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted counterattacks south of Grafske.

Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were de facto able to block the advance of the Russian army in the north of the Kharkiv region.

The ISW team announces the advancement of Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction.

Geolocation video footage indicates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke forward on the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical direction, namely on the southern outskirts of Kostyantynivka.

American analysts also report the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to the west of the Zaporizhia region.