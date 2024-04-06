The Ukrainian Armed Forces installed the flag of Ukraine in the occupied Kherson Region

The military installed the Ukrainian flag in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. For this, the fighters used unmanned aerial vehicles of the Mavic 3 type.

What is known about the installation of the flag in the occupied Kherson region

The UAV crew of one of the divisions of the 124th separate territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to do this.

The enemy must always remember that he has nothing to do on our land, so we remind him of this every day with "gifts" and also in person, the message says. Share

The press service of the brigade emphasized that four pilots with the callsigns "Elektronik", "Guitarist", "Skip" and "Pirate" installed the national flag of Ukraine on the territory temporarily controlled by the occupiers with the help of two Mavic 3 UAVs.

Ukrainian fighters published a video in which they showed how the drone flew across the Dnipro River together with the Ukrainian flag. Not far from the left bank was a structure on which the UAV planted the flag.

The Russian army suffers serious losses on the left bank of the Dnieper

During the last few weeks, the Armed Forces managed to destroy 222 units of Russian equipment near Krynyk.

Journalists also drew attention to the rapidly growing number of 60-year-old T-62 tanks on the battlefield, which the Kremlin pulled out of long-term storage to replace some of the destroyed weapons.

The Armed Forces mainly fight with infantry and lost only 47 units of equipment in the area of this settlement. The defense forces use their howitzers more often from the right bank of the Dnieper.

As the publication notes, the Russian military blogger "Romanov" recently stated that the marines of Ukraine advanced a short distance towards the Cossack Camps.