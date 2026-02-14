The Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe thanks to our heroes — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe and it would be logical for such an army to be in NATO.

It is unwise to keep such an army outside NATO — Zelenskyy highly praised the AFU

The head of state announced this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

We must have the ability to give strong responses to threats. And that's why we talk about a common European defense policy, that's why we need an American backstop, that's why Europe needs Ukraine. The Ukrainian army is the strongest army in Europe thanks to our heroes. It's just unwise, I think, to keep this army outside NATO. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that if the Alliance member countries refuse Ukraine's membership, "at least let it be your decision, friends, and not Putin's."

Zelensky also emphasized that today it is thanks to the Ukrainian army that peace is maintained in Europe.

It is the Ukrainians who hold the European front. Behind our people stand independent Poland and free Baltic states. There can be a sovereign Moldova and Romania without dictatorship. Share

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukrainians did not choose the role of heroes and did not choose war. He reminded Europeans of the price of Ukrainian resistance: