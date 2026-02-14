President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe and it would be logical for such an army to be in NATO.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy praises the Ukrainian army as the strongest in Europe, attributing its strength to the heroic efforts of its soldiers.
- He advocates for the integration of the Ukrainian army into NATO for enhanced security and emphasizes the need for international cooperation in maintaining peace.
It is unwise to keep such an army outside NATO — Zelenskyy highly praised the AFU
The head of state announced this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.
At the same time, he emphasized that if the Alliance member countries refuse Ukraine's membership, "at least let it be your decision, friends, and not Putin's."
Zelensky also emphasized that today it is thanks to the Ukrainian army that peace is maintained in Europe.
At the same time, he emphasized that Ukrainians did not choose the role of heroes and did not choose war. He reminded Europeans of the price of Ukrainian resistance:
Ukraine did not choose this war, and it would be wrong to assume that this is a permanent arrangement, that others can stay behind Ukraine forever. Ukrainians are people, not terminators. Our people are dying too.
