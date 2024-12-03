Ukrainian journalists managed to learn from their insiders that already on December 4, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko are planning to visit the States.

What the Ukrainian delegation will discuss in the USA

According to one of the insiders, "...the main purpose of this trip is a meeting with Trumpists, people from the entourage of the newly elected US President Donald Trump."

According to another source, talks between the head of the OP and Trump's nominee for the post of special representative for Ukraine and Russia, retired general Keith Kellogg, are already planned.

Journalists also emphasize that the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA was planned immediately after the presidential election, but "then it was not possible to organize meetings with Donald Trump's entourage."

What is important to understand is that the Office of the President of Ukraine has not officially confirmed this information.

With whom Trump often conducts secret negotiations regarding Ukraine

According to foreign journalists, the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, held secret talks with Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán many times regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump and Viktor Orban (Photo: facebook.com/orbanviktor)

Against this background, it is worth noting that the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a pro-Russian politician who has repeatedly justified the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, as well as blocked important EU decisions to support Kyiv against the background of the war.

Western insiders claim that after November 5, Trump held several phone conversations with Orbán, during which he paid a lot of attention to the situation in Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.