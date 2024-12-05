The Ukrainian delegation headed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met in Washington with key representatives of the team of the US President-elect Donald Trump. They will be responsible for policy regarding Ukraine.

What is known about the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Trump

As the publication notes, the meeting took place with the participation of Mike Waltz, whom Trump plans to appoint as national security adviser, and Keith Kellogg, who is being considered for the position of special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish cooperation with the future US administration to ensure continued support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

With whom Trump often conducts secret negotiations regarding Ukraine

According to foreign journalists, the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, held secret talks with Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán many times regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Against this background, it is worth noting that the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a pro-Russian politician who has repeatedly justified the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, as well as blocked important EU decisions to support Kyiv against the background of the war.

Western insiders claim that after November 5, Trump held several phone conversations with Orbán, during which he paid a lot of attention to the situation in Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.