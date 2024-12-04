Trump can invite one of the main opponents to his team

The new US President Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of his opponent in the presidential elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for the position of the head of the US Defense Ministry.
DeSantis can lead the Pentagon
It is important to understand that the famous American politician previously served as a naval lawyer in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay.
In addition, it is indicated that his name was on the preliminary list of potential candidates for the position of the head of the Pentagon.
However, it later became known that Donald Trump chose Fox News anchor Pete Hagseth for this position.
Not much time passed and the Republican's team began to have serious problems with his nomination against the background of high-profile accusations of sexual violence.
After that, Ron DeSantis again found himself on the list of candidates who can head the US Defense Ministry.
What is important to know about the relationship between Trump and DeSantis
According to American journalists, DeSantis was previously called a Trump henchman.
However, everything changed dramatically when the politician decided to challenge the former president in the 2024 primaries — then a bitter conflict broke out between them.
Amid recent events, the Republican leader accused DeSantis of disloyalty.
