Trump can invite one of the main opponents to his team
DeSantis can lead the Pentagon
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The new US President Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of his opponent in the presidential elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for the position of the head of the US Defense Ministry.

Points of attention

  • Ron DeSantis can lead the Pentagon.
  • DeSantis has military experience and previously supported Trump, but the 2024 election has dramatically changed their relationship.
  • Other candidates, such as Elbridge Colby and Joni Ernst, are under discussion.

It is important to understand that the famous American politician previously served as a naval lawyer in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay.

In addition, it is indicated that his name was on the preliminary list of potential candidates for the position of the head of the Pentagon.

However, it later became known that Donald Trump chose Fox News anchor Pete Hagseth for this position.

Not much time passed and the Republican's team began to have serious problems with his nomination against the background of high-profile accusations of sexual violence.

After that, Ron DeSantis again found himself on the list of candidates who can head the US Defense Ministry.

Another potential defense secretary candidate discussed by Trump allies is Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance. Trump is also considering the nomination of Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst.

Ron DeSantis (Photo: flickr.com)

What is important to know about the relationship between Trump and DeSantis

According to American journalists, DeSantis was previously called a Trump henchman.

However, everything changed dramatically when the politician decided to challenge the former president in the 2024 primaries — then a bitter conflict broke out between them.

Amid recent events, the Republican leader accused DeSantis of disloyalty.

DeSantis criticized Trump for paying "money to a porn star," saying Trump deported fewer people in his first term than President Obama. DeSantis also questioned Trump's age, noting that Trump will be older than President Biden in 2021 when he takes office in January.

