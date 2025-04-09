According to The New York Times, the American command is already actively preparing for a potential confrontation with China, but is currently faced with a serious problem - a significant shortage of weapons.

The US Army knows its weaknesses

As journalists managed to find out, serious problems in the American army were discovered after the completion of a large-scale campaign of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

It was she who caused the colossal depletion of the US arsenal of precision weapons.

There is a high probability that the Pentagon will soon be forced to move long-range precision weapons from warehouses in the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East.

Additionally, US readiness in the Pacific region is also in question as the Pentagon has sent warships and aircraft to the Middle East following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza.