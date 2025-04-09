The US began preparing for war with China
The US began preparing for war with China

The US Army knows its weaknesses
Source:  The New York Times

According to The New York Times, the American command is already actively preparing for a potential confrontation with China, but is currently faced with a serious problem - a significant shortage of weapons.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon's deployment of warships and aircraft to the Middle East following conflicts in the region raises concerns about the US military's preparedness in the Pacific.
  • A Pentagon official highlighted the risk of 'real operational problems' if any conflict emerges in Asia, emphasizing the need for strategic resource allocation.

The US Army knows its weaknesses

As journalists managed to find out, serious problems in the American army were discovered after the completion of a large-scale campaign of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

It was she who caused the colossal depletion of the US arsenal of precision weapons.

There is a high probability that the Pentagon will soon be forced to move long-range precision weapons from warehouses in the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East.

Additionally, US readiness in the Pacific region is also in question as the Pentagon has sent warships and aircraft to the Middle East following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza.

One Pentagon official said the Pentagon risks facing "real operational problems" if any conflict breaks out in Asia.

