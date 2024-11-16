According to the senator and member of the US Senate Committee on International Relations, Tim Kaine, there is currently a chance to approve additional funding for assistance to Ukraine before the return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House.

What is known about the chances of the US Congress approving additional funding for Ukraine

According to Kaine, after passing the Senate, the new aid package will likely have difficulty getting approved in the House of Representatives, where a large number of Republicans oppose it.

A chance, a chance — I mean, I'm not talking about a probability, I'm talking about a chance... At the end of the year, there's going to be a fight for all kinds of priorities here, and just knowing the current makeup of the Senate — the Senate has a chance, but the House is going to be tough, — Kane warned.

According to him, most likely, additional financing of aid to Ukraine will become part of the appropriations bill. However, Republicans are unlikely to agree to support additional aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the candidate for the position of Secretary of State in the Trump administration, Senator Marco Rubio, suggested that there should not be any particular problems with the support of additional funding for aid to Ukraine.

"Let's wait until the new administration takes office before we can find out... We still have to fund the government next month," Rubio said.

What is known about the intentions of the Biden administration to obtain additional funding for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in 2025.

As US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, the request will concern, in particular, the military aid that Ukraine receives to confront Russia.