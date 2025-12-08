The US Congress has introduced a bill on defense policy — what assistance will Ukraine receive?

On December 7, US lawmakers presented the final text of the defense policy bill, which provides for record spending on national security, as well as assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine may receive $800 million in military aid from the US — when exactly?

The bill provides for the allocation of $901 billion for military spending for fiscal year 2026. This is $8 billion more than what US President Donald Trump requested in May of this year.

The document also provides for assistance to Ukraine.

The bill continues funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative at $400 million per year for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. Share

In addition, the US Congress will require more frequent reporting on allies' contributions to Ukraine to track how European partners are supporting Kyiv.

A number of media outlets also indicate that the document imposes an obligation on the head of the Pentagon to report to the US House of Representatives and the Senate of Congress on the suspension or termination of the provision of intelligence to Ukraine.

According to Republican leadership aides, the House of Representatives will vote on this bill in the coming days.

"This legislation contains important provisions passed by the House of Representatives that ensure our military remains the most lethal in the world and capable of defeating any adversary," said House Speaker Mike Johnson. Share

He added that the document would contribute to the implementation of Trump's agenda by "putting an end to the ideology of awakening in the Pentagon, ensuring border security, revitalizing the defense-industrial base, and reviving the military ethic."

The massive 3,000-page document calls for a 4% pay increase for military personnel, but does not include a bipartisan effort to stimulate housing construction that some lawmakers wanted to include in the final version of the bill.

In addition to the document's typical provisions on military procurement and increasing competitiveness with countries like China and Russia, the bill focuses on cutting programs that Trump has criticized, including initiatives on diversity, equality, and inclusion.

The bill would also repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs, which authorized the US to expel Saddam Hussein from Kuwait and authorized the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Lawmakers from both parties have been pushing for years to repeal these authorizations, arguing that they were no longer needed after the fall of Hussein's regime.

Recall that with the return of Donald Trump to power, the US reduced its aid to Ukraine.

Speaking of the military sphere, NATO and the United States created the PURL mechanism, through which European countries now finance and purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Share

By the way, the other day Trump once again "bragged" that the US is no longer spending money on aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that NATO is now paying for these weapons and Washington is receiving money from the Alliance.