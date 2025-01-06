The US Congress officially certified Trump's victory in the presidential election
The US Congress officially certified Trump's victory in the presidential election

Trump
Source:  CNN

American lawmakers at a joint session of Congress on January 6 confirmed the victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the US election and approved the results of the electoral vote count.

  • The US Congress officially certified Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, with Trump securing 312 electoral votes.
  • The Electoral College vote counting process went smoothly without any objections, in contrast to the tumultuous events of the 2020 election certification.
  • Vice President Kamala Harris announced the confirmation of the vote count, marking the final step before Trump's official inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
  • Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025, at the Capitol, where he will be sworn in as the President.
  • The certification of the election results by Congress and the upcoming inauguration mark the completion of the electoral process for Donald Trump's presidency.

Congress confirms US presidential election results

Congress officially certified Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. And the counting of the Electoral College votes went smoothly, without any objections or disturbances.

This was in stark contrast to the scene four years ago, on January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol during the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the process as Senate President, announced the confirmation of the vote count. According to the law, this declaration will be considered final or, in legal parlance, "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons" elected as president and vice president.

Thus, Trump won the election, gaining 312 electoral votes. Harris received 226 electoral votes.

According to federal law, the certification of the presidential election results is held at a meeting of Congress on January 6.

At the joint session, the sealed certificates from all 50 states are opened. Each one contains a record of the electoral votes of each state. The results are read aloud and an official count is conducted.

Trump's inauguration: what is known

Once the certification is complete, there is only one step left in the process before Donald Trump officially becomes President of the United States. That is the inauguration, which is scheduled for 12:00 PM Eastern Time (19:00 Kyiv Time) on January 20, 2025.

Politicians and members of the public will gather at the Capitol for the inauguration, and Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Recall that according to the electoral vote count held in December, Trump won with a score of 312 to Kamala Harris's 226. A minimum of 270 electoral votes is required to win the presidential election.

What is known about the death of Jimmy Carter

