The US is demanding that the European Union completely abandon Russian energy resources. This includes blocking supplies from Turkey and India, which produce petroleum products from Russian raw materials.

US demands EU block gasoline imports from Turkey

This was stated by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright.

One of the terms of the US-EU trade deal is for Europe to import $250 billion worth of US energy annually over the next three years. While that figure has been called "unrealistic," Wright believes it is possible.

In his opinion, two-thirds of this amount can be covered by banning the import of Russian energy and petroleum products from countries that buy Russian oil — primarily Turkey and India.

Achieving the goals of the EU-US trade agreement will require much faster action by the EU than the 2027 exit deadline would imply, to end any dependence on the Kremlin for energy imports.

At the same time, Wright emphasized that the US is positioning itself as a central supplier of energy resources. And in this case, it is not only about supplies to the EU.

America's vast, abundant energy resources allow us to be a key energy supplier to our allies around the world, who previously purchased oil, gas, and other technologies from adversaries.

Despite being a NATO member, Turkey buys a large amount of Russian oil. The oil is refined at Turkish refineries and then sold as petroleum products to other EU countries.