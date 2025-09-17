The US demands that the EU block gasoline imports from Turkey — what does Russia have to do with it

The US is demanding that the European Union completely abandon Russian energy resources. This includes blocking supplies from Turkey and India, which produce petroleum products from Russian raw materials.
Points of attention
- The US is urging the EU to halt gasoline imports from Turkey, which derives its petroleum products from Russian raw materials, as part of efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.
- The US is emphasizing the importance of the $250 billion American energy imports deal with the EU over three years, with a significant portion expected to replace imports from Russia and its allies.
US demands EU block gasoline imports from Turkey
This was stated by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright.
In his opinion, two-thirds of this amount can be covered by banning the import of Russian energy and petroleum products from countries that buy Russian oil — primarily Turkey and India.
Achieving the goals of the EU-US trade agreement will require much faster action by the EU than the 2027 exit deadline would imply, to end any dependence on the Kremlin for energy imports.
At the same time, Wright emphasized that the US is positioning itself as a central supplier of energy resources. And in this case, it is not only about supplies to the EU.
Despite being a NATO member, Turkey buys a large amount of Russian oil. The oil is refined at Turkish refineries and then sold as petroleum products to other EU countries.
At the same time, Trump said that the United States is ready to impose "serious" sanctions against Russia, but NATO countries must stop buying energy resources from Russia. The US president criticized Europe for "not imposing sanctions tough enough" against Russia and continuing to buy Russian oil.
