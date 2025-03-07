The US demands that Trump immediately unblock military aid to Ukraine
The US demands that Trump immediately unblock military aid to Ukraine

What is really happening in the USA?
Source:  The Hill

Republicans are urging U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately unfreeze military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, saying a prolonged freeze would have serious negative consequences for Ukraine's combat capabilities, undermining its leverage at the negotiating table with Russia.

  • The US demands to unblock military aid to Ukraine highlight the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict in the region and the significance of international support for Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • The goal of releasing military aid to Ukraine is to bring all parties to the negotiating table to work towards a peaceful resolution and respect the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people.

According to Senator Tom Tillis, Trump's new decision on Ukraine "could be useful to Putin."

"I know that people in Ukraine are having a hard time, I was there just two weeks ago," the Republican emphasized.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins, a Republican, made a separate statement on the matter. She also confirmed that she opposes ending military aid.

"I don't think we should stop our efforts. It's Ukrainians who are shedding blood," the politician added.

In addition, Collins considers the current moment to be "a critical time for Ukraine."

Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Thune, expressed confidence that the suspension of military aid to Ukraine will be temporary.

It's a pause, which is important, not a stop. I think that's part of the negotiations. And I hope that eventually we will get people to the negotiating table and we can negotiate an agreement that will bring a peaceful resolution to this three-year conflict and, we hope, respect the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people.

