The US demands that Trump immediately unblock military aid to Ukraine

Republicans are urging U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately unfreeze military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, saying a prolonged freeze would have serious negative consequences for Ukraine's combat capabilities, undermining its leverage at the negotiating table with Russia.

According to Senator Tom Tillis, Trump's new decision on Ukraine "could be useful to Putin."

"I know that people in Ukraine are having a hard time, I was there just two weeks ago," the Republican emphasized. Share

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins, a Republican, made a separate statement on the matter. She also confirmed that she opposes ending military aid.

"I don't think we should stop our efforts. It's Ukrainians who are shedding blood," the politician added.

In addition, Collins considers the current moment to be "a critical time for Ukraine."

Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Thune, expressed confidence that the suspension of military aid to Ukraine will be temporary.