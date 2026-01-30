The US did not provide Ukraine with the aid promised by Biden to restore energy — insiders

Hundreds of millions of dollars promised to Ukraine by Western partners for energy restoration have not been paid, despite the large-scale destruction of the Ukrainian energy system and an unusually cold winter.

The US “withheld” $250 million promised to Ukraine

Reuters reports this, citing informed sources.

American and Ukrainian officials, whom journalists spoke to, say that money that was originally intended to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas and to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes is "stuck." Share

Yes, even during the Biden administration, the US planned to allocate certain amounts through the Agency for International Development (USAID). However, when Trump came to power, the Agency was liquidated, and the funds allocated to Ukraine were stuck in limbo.

According to sources, the delay in this energy aid to Ukraine is likely due to bureaucratic confusion and internal strife in the US administration and is not an attempt to leverage Ukraine.

The total is about $250 million. According to sources, this situation has caused frustration in recent weeks against the backdrop of intensive Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants, as a result of which millions of Ukrainians were left without electricity and heating in the bitter cold.

A Ukrainian official, who was interviewed by journalists, said that Kyiv is aware of the delay in aid, but is afraid to raise the issue so as not to provoke a diplomatic scandal. After all, US President Donald Trump has reacted coldly to Ukraine's request for assistance.

The White House Office of Management and Budget, which Reuters reached for comment, instead accused Ukraine and the Biden administration of misusing American aid.

"The Biden administration's support for Ukraine's energy sector has been a disaster. We have a USAID IG report showing how contractors in Ukraine likely lost millions in energy production due to lack of oversight, corruption, theft, etc.," the spokesperson wrote in an email. Share

One of the publication's interlocutors also stated that previously, energy assistance to Ukraine was provided slowly due to concerns about widespread corruption in the country's energy sector.