"You only exist because of the US". Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Carney
"You only exist because of the US". Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Carney

Trump
US President Donald Trump in Davos, commenting on a speech by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, said that Canada exists thanks to the United States.

  • US President Donald Trump criticizes Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, claiming Canada only exists because of the United States.
  • The clash at Davos highlights tensions between the US and Canada, with Trump referencing free assistance in missile defense and questioning Carney's gratitude.

Trump lashes out at Carney over Davos speech

Trump criticized the Canadian prime minister, who gave a speech in Davos on January 20, declaring that the US-led, rules-based international order was over.

The American president addressed the head of the Canadian government, saying that his country exists only thanks to the United States.

Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make statements.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that Carney "wasn't grateful" to the US when he spoke at the World Economic Forum. Trump also said that Canada gets "a lot of free stuff," referring to the upcoming US missile defense system "Golden Dome," which will also cover Canadian territory.

Canada gets a lot of free stuff. They should be grateful, but they're not.

The criticism from the American president came after the Canadian Prime Minister gave a speech at the World Economic Forum on January 20 in which he declared a "breakdown in the world order," alluding to Trump's policies.

We see a rupture in the world order taking place. The end of the pleasant fiction of the past and the beginning of a harsh reality, where geopolitics — or rather, the geopolitics of the great powers, the "superpowers" — are not subject to any constraints. When nothing holds them back.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney

Prime Minister of Canada

Carney stressed that "middle" states like Canada are not powerless.

They are capable of building a new order that takes into account our values, including respect for human rights, sustainable development, solidarity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of different states.

