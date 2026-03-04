The US has already hit more than 20 Iranian ships

The US military has struck or sunk more than 20 Iranian regime ships, the US Central Command reported on March 4.

US sinks more than 20 Iranian ships

So, last night, Central Command added the Suleimani-class warship to the list.

An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said. Share

He clarified: the Americans destroyed Iran's "most valuable ship" — the "Suleimani." The ship was named in honor of General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US during Donald Trump's first term.

"The US president probably got it twice," Hegset added.

U.S. forces have struck or sunk to the bottom of the ocean more than 20 ships from the Iranian regime. Last night, CENTCOM added a Soleimani-class warship to the list. pic.twitter.com/KgW8cS726P — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 4, 2026

Earlier, US Central Command reported that 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, had been destroyed.