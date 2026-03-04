The US has already hit more than 20 Iranian ships

The US military has struck or sunk more than 20 Iranian regime ships, the US Central Command reported on March 4.
Points of attention
- The US military has recently announced that over 20 Iranian regime ships have been struck or sunk as a result of military action.
- Among the destroyed ships was Iran's 'most valuable ship' named the Soleimani, which was sunk by an American submarine in international waters.
US sinks more than 20 Iranian ships
So, last night, Central Command added the Suleimani-class warship to the list.
He clarified: the Americans destroyed Iran's "most valuable ship" — the "Suleimani." The ship was named in honor of General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US during Donald Trump's first term.
"The US president probably got it twice," Hegset added.
U.S. forces have struck or sunk to the bottom of the ocean more than 20 ships from the Iranian regime. Last night, CENTCOM added a Soleimani-class warship to the list. pic.twitter.com/KgW8cS726P— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 4, 2026
Earlier, US Central Command reported that 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, had been destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-