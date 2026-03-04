The US has already hit more than 20 Iranian ships
Source:  U.S.Central Command

The US military has struck or sunk more than 20 Iranian regime ships, the US Central Command reported on March 4.

Points of attention

  • The US military has recently announced that over 20 Iranian regime ships have been struck or sunk as a result of military action.
  • Among the destroyed ships was Iran's 'most valuable ship' named the Soleimani, which was sunk by an American submarine in international waters.

US sinks more than 20 Iranian ships

So, last night, Central Command added the Suleimani-class warship to the list.

An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

He clarified: the Americans destroyed Iran's "most valuable ship" — the "Suleimani." The ship was named in honor of General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US during Donald Trump's first term.

"The US president probably got it twice," Hegset added.

Earlier, US Central Command reported that 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, had been destroyed.

