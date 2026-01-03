The US has officially charged Maduro and his wife — details
The US has officially charged Maduro and his wife — details

Maduro
Source:  online.ua

The US Attorney General accused Maduro of "narcoterrorism" and "possession of machine guns."

  • Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been formally charged by US law enforcement authorities with criminal offenses such as narcoterrorism and possession of machine guns.
  • The charges were filed in the Southern District of New York, paving the way for possible US justice actions against the Venezuelan president.
  • US President Donald Trump granted permission to detain Maduro, and the CIA had been monitoring his movements for an extended period.

Maduro and his wife have been indicted by US law enforcement

US law enforcement agencies have officially charged Nicolas Maduro and his wife with a number of criminal offenses.

This was announced on the social network X by US Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

According to her, the charges were formally filed in the Southern District of New York. The self-proclaimed president of Venezuela is accused, in particular, of "conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and explosive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and explosive devices against the United States."

Soon they will feel the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that US President Donald Trump authorized the arrest of Nicolas Maduro a few days ago. The CIA has been tracking the whereabouts of the self-proclaimed Venezuelan president for several months.

