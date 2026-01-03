The US has officially charged Maduro and his wife — details

The US Attorney General accused Maduro of "narcoterrorism" and "possession of machine guns."

US law enforcement agencies have officially charged Nicolas Maduro and his wife with a number of criminal offenses.

This was announced on the social network X by US Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

According to her, the charges were formally filed in the Southern District of New York. The self-proclaimed president of Venezuela is accused, in particular, of "conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and explosive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and explosive devices against the United States." Share

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

Soon they will feel the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that US President Donald Trump authorized the arrest of Nicolas Maduro a few days ago. The CIA has been tracking the whereabouts of the self-proclaimed Venezuelan president for several months.