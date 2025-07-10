The US is again supplying Ukraine with 155-mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles

The United States has resumed supplies of artillery shells and mobile rockets to Ukraine after the Trump administration halted the supplies.
Points of attention
- The United States has recently resumed supplies of 155-mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles to Ukraine following a temporary halt in shipments.
- The pause in weapons deliveries was linked to concerns about the US military arsenals, but the decision to resume supplies indicates a strategic shift.
- It remains unclear if the recent shipments are complete and whether other types of weapons will also be included in the deliveries to Ukraine.
Ukraine is again receiving shells and missiles from the US
According to the publication's sources, the suspension of some weapons deliveries last week is likely due to concerns that US military arsenals may be too small.
However, the US has now resumed supplies of 155mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision missiles, a few days after the administration of US President Donald Trump halted the supply of some critically important weapons to Kyiv.
Recall that on July 2, it became known that the United States had suspended the supply of some anti-aircraft missiles and precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns about its own stockpiles of military equipment.
The next day, it became known that the US Department of Defense continues to provide President Donald Trump with recommendations on military assistance to Ukraine.
Later, the media reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had unilaterally ordered the halt of supplies of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, although the analysis showed that such supplies did not threaten Washington's combat readiness.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-