The US is again supplying Ukraine with 155-mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles

The United States has resumed supplies of artillery shells and mobile rockets to Ukraine after the Trump administration halted the supplies.

According to the publication's sources, the suspension of some weapons deliveries last week is likely due to concerns that US military arsenals may be too small.

However, the US has now resumed supplies of 155mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision missiles, a few days after the administration of US President Donald Trump halted the supply of some critically important weapons to Kyiv.

Officials did not say how many weapons were shipped or whether the shipment was complete. It is also unclear why the latest shipments contained only shells and artillery rockets, and whether any decision has been made to resume deliveries of other weapons. Share

Recall that on July 2, it became known that the United States had suspended the supply of some anti-aircraft missiles and precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns about its own stockpiles of military equipment.

The next day, it became known that the US Department of Defense continues to provide President Donald Trump with recommendations on military assistance to Ukraine.

Later, the media reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had unilaterally ordered the halt of supplies of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, although the analysis showed that such supplies did not threaten Washington's combat readiness.