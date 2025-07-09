Who arbitrarily stopped US aid to Ukraine — insider data

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not inform US leader Donald Trump and his team about his decision to stop arms supplies to Ukraine before it happened.
Points of attention
- This is the second time in a year that Hegseth has independently made decisions regarding weapons for Ukraine, causing concern among national security officials.
- In a previous incident in February 2025, a similar decision by Hegseth was swiftly overturned by the White House, indicating a pattern of unilateral actions.
Hegset once again independently blocked aid to Ukraine
CNN was able to learn about this from its 5 anonymous sources surrounded by the head of the Pentagon.
They claim that Pete Hegseth made a unilateral decision without even consulting the White House about it.
According to insiders, the US President's special representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, as well as the head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, also knew nothing.
Moreover, they first heard about the situation not from Pete Hegseth himself, but from journalists.
The publication draws attention to the fact that this is the second case in a year when the head of the US Department of Defense arbitrarily made a decision regarding weapons for Ukraine, which later puzzled other national security officials.
What is important to understand is that this first happened in February 2025. Then Pete Hegseth's decision was promptly overturned by the White House.
More on the topic
