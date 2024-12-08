The US is attacking ISIS targets in Syria
Source:  The New York Times

US President Joe Biden has officially confirmed that the United States has carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining its positions amid the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Points of attention

  • As Biden stated, the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria is an act of justice.
  • The US president believes that the Syrian people will be able to revive their independence.

The US has struck ISIS targets in Syria

We clearly understand the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to restore its capability… We will not allow that to happen…

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

According to the current American leader, on December 8 alone, the US military conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes targeting ISIS camps and ISIS fighters in Syria.

In addition, it is indicated that the White House is not yet sure of the whereabouts of Bashar al-Assad, but is monitoring reports that he is seeking refuge in Moscow.

Joe Biden said the fall of Assad was a "fundamental act of justice."

He believes that after decades of repressive rule, the people of Syria will be able to build a new, freer society.

What is important to know about the fall of the Assad regime in Syria

On December 8, rebels in Syria overthrew the regime of dictator Bashar Assad, who was actively supported by the Russian authorities.

This happened after the liberation of the capital Damascus — state media buildings and state institutions came under the control of opposition forces.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

Bashar Assad himself held negotiations with the rebels and left the post of "president", handing over his power to the opposition.

After that, the dictator and members of his family fled to Russia, where Putin granted them "political asylum."

