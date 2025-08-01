"The US is entering dark times". Biden harshly criticized Trump's actions

Former US President Joe Biden said that America is entering "dark times" due to the actions of current leader Donald Trump.

Biden harshly criticized Trump's policies

The ex-president is confident in the rule of law in the United States.

Judges matter. Courts matter. The law matters, and the Constitution matters. I think a lot about Americans starting to realize that under the pressure that we're under with this guy who's our president now... Get ready, gentlemen, this is just the beginning. Joe Biden Former President of the United States

Biden said this during a speech at a lawyers' conference in Chicago.

According to the former president, the current American administration is doing everything it can to nullify all the successes he achieved during his presidential term.