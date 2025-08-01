"The US is entering dark times". Biden harshly criticized Trump's actions
"The US is entering dark times". Biden harshly criticized Trump's actions

Biden
Source:  CNN

Former US President Joe Biden said that America is entering "dark times" due to the actions of current leader Donald Trump.

  • Joe Biden harshly criticizes Donald Trump's policies and actions, stating that they are leading the United States into dark times.
  • Biden underlines the significance of the rule of law, courts, and the Constitution in the US, emphasizing the need to protect these foundational principles.
  • The former president believes that the current administration is working to dismantle the achievements made during his presidential term.

Biden harshly criticized Trump's policies

The ex-president is confident in the rule of law in the United States.

Judges matter. Courts matter. The law matters, and the Constitution matters. I think a lot about Americans starting to realize that under the pressure that we're under with this guy who's our president now... Get ready, gentlemen, this is just the beginning.

Biden said this during a speech at a lawyers' conference in Chicago.

According to the former president, the current American administration is doing everything it can to nullify all the successes he achieved during his presidential term.

Guys, we can't sugarcoat the situation. These are dark times, but you're all here for the same reason. Because our future is literally at stake. We have to, we have to fight openly for the future.

