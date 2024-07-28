The US is modernizing the military command in Japan — the reason

The United States has announced plans to modernize its military command in Japan, one of the most significant upgrades to the U.S.-Japan alliance since the end of World War II amid a growing threat from China.

How the US plans to modernize the military command in Japan

During a meeting in the "2+2" format at the level of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense on July 28, the head of the Pentagon announced the modernization of the US Armed Forces in Japan into a "joint force headquarters with expanded missions and operational responsibilities."

This will be the most significant change in the US Armed Forces in Japan since its inception and one of the strongest improvements in our military ties with Japan in the last 70 years, — noted the head of the Pentagon. Share

As a result, U.S. forces in Japan will become a joint force headquarters, reporting to the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and responsible for the operational command of approximately 55,000 troops stationed in Japan.

What preceded it

In light of the Chinese threat, the US and Japan are also negotiating to update the Security Treaty, and the document is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

The allies want to strengthen their security ties to respond to the growing threat from China, which requires their militaries to cooperate and plan more closely, especially in crisis situations such as a potential conflict in Taiwan.

Earlier, Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said that China is building up its military and nuclear arsenal and will be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.