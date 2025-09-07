The US is ready to increase pressure on Russia and has voiced a single condition

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has officially confirmed that the United States is ready to increase pressure on Russia, but it is extremely important that European leaders do the same.

The US has announced its position

The new decision of the American authorities was reported by Alan Rapoport, an economic policy reporter at The New York Times.

According to him, Scott Bessant stated the following:

We are ready to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow suit. Share

According to the head of the US Treasury Department, further secondary sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse."

By the way, it recently became known that the European Union has started work on a new sanctions package against Russia.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine's European allies decided to fly to Washington to work on it with US President Donald Trump's team.