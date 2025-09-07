The US is ready to increase pressure on Russia and has voiced a single condition
Category
Economics
Publication date

The US is ready to increase pressure on Russia and has voiced a single condition

The US has announced its position
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has officially confirmed that the United States is ready to increase pressure on Russia, but it is extremely important that European leaders do the same.

Points of attention

  • US emphasizes the necessity of European support for further sanctions and tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, aiming for significant economic impact on Russia.
  • Efforts are underway in Brussels and Washington to implement more economic measures to compel Russia to cease hostilities and aggression in Ukraine.

The US has announced its position

The new decision of the American authorities was reported by Alan Rapoport, an economic policy reporter at The New York Times.

According to him, Scott Bessant stated the following:

We are ready to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow suit.

According to the head of the US Treasury Department, further secondary sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse."

By the way, it recently became known that the European Union has started work on a new sanctions package against Russia.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine's European allies decided to fly to Washington to work on it with US President Donald Trump's team.

More economic measures to force Russia to stop this war, to stop killing people, to stop this war in Ukraine. And work is starting in Brussels on a new sanctions package, and our team, the European team, is heading to Washington to work with our American friends.

Antonio Costa

Antonio Costa

President of the European Council

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania warns of new phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
Russia is not going to stop the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroyed the main primary oil refining unit at the Ilsk Refinery
AFU Special Operations Forces
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many missiles and fighter jets does the Russian Federation plan to produce — GUR data
What is known about Russia's new plans?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?