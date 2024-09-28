The US is withdrawing its troops from Iraq ― what does this mean
The US is withdrawing its troops from Iraq ― what does this mean

Official Washington made a decision to curtail the military mission to fight the terrorist group "Islamic State" in Iraq.

Points of attention

  • The US decision to withdraw troops from Iraq means the end of the military mission against the Islamic State terrorist group.
  • A transition to a bilateral security partnership is planned to support Iraqi forces and prevent the return of the terrorist threat.
  • The Iraqi authorities expressed gratitude for the support of the coalition and emphasized the continuation of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

According to the US State Department, the final completion of the mission is planned within the next 12 months, but no later than September 2025.

However, the actual scale of the troop withdrawal is currently unknown.

In addition, it is emphasized that the planned transition to a bilateral security partnership in such a way as to support Iraqi forces and maintain pressure on ISIS.

As Iraq is a key member of the Coalition, and in order to prevent the return of the ISIS terrorist threat from northeastern Syria, and subject to conditions on the ground and consultations between Iraq, the United States and Coalition members, the Coalition military mission operating in Syria ... will continue until September 2026 year.

It is also indicated that the High Military Commission should formulate the procedures necessary to achieve what is specified in the above-mentioned points, the terms and mechanisms of their implementation.

First of all, it is about the procedures for ensuring the physical protection of the Coalition advisers present in Iraq during the transition period, in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Iraq. Practical steps to fulfill these obligations have already begun.

How Iraq comments on the US decision

The Iraqi government publicly expressed its gratitude to the coalition for the support and assistance provided to the Iraqi security forces to confront this common threat and ensure the territorial defeat of ISIS in Iraq.

We emphasize the need to continue all efforts to ensure that the threat from this terrorist organization does not return in any way, — says the official statement.

Iraq draws attention to the fact that this historic transition marks the decade since the formation of the Coalition military mission in Iraq.

In addition, the country's authorities intend to continue to engage with the United States and other coalition members to establish bilateral security relations where appropriate.

