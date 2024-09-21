The US may transfer F-16 missiles to Ukraine

American journalists, citing their insiders, report that official Washington is currently evaluating the prospects of providing Ukraine with "medium-range missiles" for F-16 fighters.

When Ukraine can get missiles for F-16

Politico has learned from its insiders that these missiles may be provided to the Defense Forces of Ukraine as part of the upcoming $375 million military aid package.

In addition, it is emphasized that the USA is also considering the provision of the AGM-154 cruise bomb to the Armed Forces.

What is important to understand is that it is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 110 kilometers.

This will give Ukraine the opportunity to significantly modernize the weapons it uses to attack Russian troops, and will allow it to do so at safer distances, the publication writes.

According to anonymous sources, the new package will also include artillery ammunition, missiles and projectiles for air defense systems, but its specific contents may still change.

The number of F-16s in Ukraine may increase

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Had a meeting with Air Force Command regarding our F-16 fleet. There is a clear understanding of the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of our pilots. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is interesting is that the Ukrainian leader did not explain exactly what steps he is talking about and how he and his team plan to implement them.