The US may transfer F-16 missiles to Ukraine

American journalists, citing their insiders, report that official Washington is currently evaluating the prospects of providing Ukraine with "medium-range missiles" for F-16 fighters.
- The provision of new missiles may take place within the framework of a military aid package worth 375 million dollars.
- New weapons, including AGM-154 cruise bombs, will allow Ukraine to improve its war-fighting capabilities.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to expand Ukraine's fleet of F-16 fighter jets and speed up pilot training.
When Ukraine can get missiles for F-16
Politico has learned from its insiders that these missiles may be provided to the Defense Forces of Ukraine as part of the upcoming $375 million military aid package.
In addition, it is emphasized that the USA is also considering the provision of the AGM-154 cruise bomb to the Armed Forces.
What is important to understand is that it is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 110 kilometers.
According to anonymous sources, the new package will also include artillery ammunition, missiles and projectiles for air defense systems, but its specific contents may still change.
The number of F-16s in Ukraine may increase
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
What is interesting is that the Ukrainian leader did not explain exactly what steps he is talking about and how he and his team plan to implement them.
In addition, the president added that all tasks for the Air Force and the Ministry of Defense were also determined during the meeting.
