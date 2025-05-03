US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have accused Germany of "tyranny" over its decision to recognize the far-right pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as right-wing extremist.

A new conflict is brewing between the US and Germany

The first to share his dissatisfaction was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The latter began to claim that Germany had given its intelligence services the authority to monitor the opposition.

This is not democracy, it is a hidden tyranny. What is truly extremist is not the AfD, which came in second place in the last election, but the establishment's deadly open migration policy, which AfD rejects. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

US Vice President J.D. Vance also made a separate statement on this matter.

He began to claim that the AfD was supposedly the most popular party in Germany.

Now the bureaucrats are trying to destroy it. (...) The West together brought down the Berlin Wall, but now it has been rebuilt — not by the Soviets or the Russians, but by the German establishment,” Vance laments. Share

Journalists point out that the US vice president has expressed support for the AFN many times.