US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have accused Germany of "tyranny" over its decision to recognize the far-right pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as right-wing extremist.
Points of attention
- The accusations highlight a political divide between the US and Germany over the handling of right-wing extremism and democratic principles.
- The situation underscores the complexities of international relations and ideological differences within Western nations.
A new conflict is brewing between the US and Germany
The first to share his dissatisfaction was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The latter began to claim that Germany had given its intelligence services the authority to monitor the opposition.
US Vice President J.D. Vance also made a separate statement on this matter.
He began to claim that the AfD was supposedly the most popular party in Germany.
Journalists point out that the US vice president has expressed support for the AFN many times.
He is generally considered a consistent ally of this pro-Russian political force.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-