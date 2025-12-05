The US seeks to shift leadership of NATO defense to Europe — what does this mean?

The United States wants Europe to take over most of NATO's conventional defense capabilities by 2027.

US sets deadline for Europe to lead NATO defense

This message was voiced this week at a meeting in Washington between Pentagon officials who oversee NATO policy and several European delegations.

This was reported by Reuters, citing informed sources.

At the meeting, the American side noted that Washington is not yet satisfied with the steps that Europe has taken to strengthen its defense capabilities after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to sources, American officials have told their counterparts that if Europe fails to do so by 2027, the United States may cease participating in some NATO defense coordination mechanisms.

As you know, conventional defense capabilities include non-nuclear assets from soldiers to weapons.

It is currently unclear whether the 2027 deadline reflects the Trump administration's position or merely the views of some Pentagon officials.

In response, several European officials said that the 2027 deadline was not realistic, as Europe needed more than money and political will to replace certain US capabilities in the short term.

As for challenges, NATO allies are facing production delays in the military equipment they are trying to acquire.

Although American officials have encouraged Europe to buy more of its equipment, some of the most valuable American-made weapons and defense systems would only be delivered a few years later if ordered today.

In addition, the US also provides capabilities that cannot simply be bought, such as unique intelligence and surveillance data that have proven key to Ukraine's war effort against Russia.