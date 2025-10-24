The US Senate has planned a large-scale strike on the Russian economy
What the US Senate has planned
Source:  The Hill
Source:  The Hill

According to The Hill, senators are hoping to seize the moment when US leader Donald Trump is increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country Russia. However, Republicans, who are in no hurry to take decisive steps, may be an obstacle in their path.

Points of attention

  • Despite the Senate's efforts, passing these bills without Trump's consent remains a significant challenge.
  • The importance of coordination within the Senate and with the President is highlighted as crucial for success in dealing with the Russian aggression.

As journalists managed to find out, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee submitted three bills for consideration at once, the main goal of which is to inflict a powerful economic blow on the aggressor country and its allies.

First of all, it is about recognizing Russia as a state that supports terrorism and acknowledging its guilt in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The scenario of strengthening the US's capabilities to confiscate frozen Russian assets and the authority to impose sanctions against Chinese accomplices of the Russian army is also being actively considered.

Passing all of these bills will be problematic at this time, as it is impossible to do so without the consent of Donald Trump.

Senator Mike Rounds (Republican from South Dakota) commented on this:

I'm not sure anything will move without the president's approval; we're still trying to act as a team on this. But we're talking about it every day. I think when the time is right, we'll implement these plans.

According to Rounds, it is extremely important to do everything right in this matter.

