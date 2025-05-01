Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is confident that 72 senators are ready to support the relevant bill.
Points of attention
- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that 72 senators are prepared to support a bill imposing 500% duties on purchases of Russian oil.
- The proposed sanctions target imports of Russian petroleum products, natural gas, and uranium, while also restricting US citizens from buying Russian sovereign debt.
- The bill is seen as a diplomatic tool for the American president in managing relations with Russia, with Senator Graham emphasizing its potential impact on negotiations and the Russian economy.
The US Senate is discussing a bill on 500% tariffs: for whom exactly?
The bill on new US sanctions against Russia and countries that buy Russian oil is supported by 72 senators, said Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham.
According to the document, the sanctions include a 500% tariff on imports from countries that purchase Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas and uranium. The sanctions will also prohibit US citizens from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.
After concluding a mineral deal with Ukraine, Graham stated that the purpose of the new bill was to help President Donald Trump.
Graham added that illegitimate US President Vladimir Putin "would make a huge mistake by playing with Trump, so this bill is a tool in the president's arsenal."
