The US Senate is discussing a bill on 500% duties for buyers of Russian oil

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is confident that 72 senators are ready to support the relevant bill.

The bill on new US sanctions against Russia and countries that buy Russian oil is supported by 72 senators, said Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham.

According to the document, the sanctions include a 500% tariff on imports from countries that purchase Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas and uranium. The sanctions will also prohibit US citizens from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.

After concluding a mineral deal with Ukraine, Graham stated that the purpose of the new bill was to help President Donald Trump.

He spoke of his frustration. I want a negotiated end to the war, a dignified and just one. I think Trump is the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions reflect the view that the Senate sees Russia as the main culprit. Lindsey Graham US Senator

Graham added that the bill is a tool in the president's arsenal.