The US Senate is going on summer break — what will happen to sanctions against Russia

The bill to impose new sanctions against Russia was not passed in the US Senate, and Trump's ultimatum to Putin is set to expire on August 8.
Points of attention
- The US Senate failed to pass a bill imposing new sanctions against Russia before starting the summer recess, giving President Trump the sole authority to decide on imposing promised sanctions.
- Trump has set a deadline of 10-12 days for imposing new sanctions against Russia, with the expiration date being August 8 unless Putin agrees to a truce.
- The potential impact of new tariffs not only targets Russia but also extends to countries like India, a major importer of Russian energy, facing threats of 25% tariffs from the US.
US Senate goes on summer recess: sanctions against Russia not adopted
The US Senate is set to go into summer recess without passing a bill imposing sanctions on Russia. This gives US President Donald Trump the exclusive right to decide on his own whether to impose the promised sanctions on Russia or not.
Also, the new tariffs could affect not only Russia, but also countries that buy its oil. The publication indicates that as a warning, the head of the White House announced the introduction of 25% tariffs against India, which is one of the main importers of Russian energy.
It is noteworthy that the US Congressional bill proposed introducing secondary tariffs of 500%.
It is indicated that although senators advocate for supporting Ukraine and wanted the bill to be passed before they go on vacation for a month, at least until the end of the summer, the decision on whether to impose sanctions against Russia now remains entirely in Trump's hands.
"I think he's going to be very careful in what he does. But I think he's clearly disappointed with Putin and is now starting to recognize that a lot of us were right," said Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota.
As the publication notes, Democrats are skeptical that Trump will punish Putin, even as he grows increasingly frustrated with the Kremlin leader's reluctance to agree to a ceasefire.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-sponsored the sanctions bill with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, said he would consider it a victory if Trump implemented even a fifth of the restrictions they proposed in the document.
Graham said Trump "adopted a theory" of going after countries that buy Russian oil and don't help Ukraine.
I think the bill, as you say, gives him leverage, and we are having constructive negotiations, so stay tuned.
