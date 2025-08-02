The US Senate is going on summer break — what will happen to sanctions against Russia

The bill to impose new sanctions against Russia was not passed in the US Senate, and Trump's ultimatum to Putin is set to expire on August 8.

US Senate goes on summer recess: sanctions against Russia not adopted

The US Senate is set to go into summer recess without passing a bill imposing sanctions on Russia. This gives US President Donald Trump the exclusive right to decide on his own whether to impose the promised sanctions on Russia or not.

Trump recently announced that he is reducing the deadline for imposing new sanctions against Russia to 10-12 days. According to the publication, this period is due to expire by August 8 unless Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin agrees to a truce. Share

Also, the new tariffs could affect not only Russia, but also countries that buy its oil. The publication indicates that as a warning, the head of the White House announced the introduction of 25% tariffs against India, which is one of the main importers of Russian energy.

It is noteworthy that the US Congressional bill proposed introducing secondary tariffs of 500%.

It is indicated that although senators advocate for supporting Ukraine and wanted the bill to be passed before they go on vacation for a month, at least until the end of the summer, the decision on whether to impose sanctions against Russia now remains entirely in Trump's hands.

"I think he's going to be very careful in what he does. But I think he's clearly disappointed with Putin and is now starting to recognize that a lot of us were right," said Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota.

As the publication notes, Democrats are skeptical that Trump will punish Putin, even as he grows increasingly frustrated with the Kremlin leader's reluctance to agree to a ceasefire.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-sponsored the sanctions bill with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, said he would consider it a victory if Trump implemented even a fifth of the restrictions they proposed in the document.

In our bill, we propose 500% (duty — ed.). If it’s 250%, I can live with that. Even if it’s 100%, maybe. But you have to impose tough sanctions that will stop them from fueling the Russian war machine. Share

Graham said Trump "adopted a theory" of going after countries that buy Russian oil and don't help Ukraine.