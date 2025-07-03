The US State Department clarified the situation regarding the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States has not suspended all weapons supplies to Ukraine, and the decision made the day before at the Pentagon is "just one situation."

The State Department issued a statement on the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine

Bruce announced this on July 2 at a press briefing.

The spokeswoman was asked whether the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine would complicate negotiations with Russia on a peace agreement, as this would in some way weaken the pressure on Russia.

Bruce replied that it was "a very good question, but it's good that it won't be a factor."

Because we did not suspend the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has changed. As you have heard from the Ministry of Defense, there are many other credible options and efforts regarding the situation in Ukraine with weapons. Share

"Our commitment hasn't changed..." DoS Spox tells me amid reports about US halting some missile deliveries to Ukraine.



"... Be cautious as things move along from day to day," she adds. pic.twitter.com/vTUY3Q2xwr — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) July 2, 2025

The spokeswoman added that President Donald Trump also "reaffirmed his continued commitment to Patriot missiles."

I emphasize again that this does not mean the cessation of our assistance to Ukraine or the supply of weapons. This is one event in one situation, and we will discuss what happens next. But we should not draw too broad conclusions.

She added that the Defense Department's statement clearly stated that "they have credible options."

And we continue to work to assist Ukraine in terms of the options that it may have. That's the information from the Department of Defense. And I have no doubt about that. So I think we have to be careful in assessing the nature of what just happened, given our continued commitment to Ukraine. Share

Politico reported that the Pentagon's decision to suspend some arms shipments to Ukraine came as a surprise even to those in the United States who are usually well-informed on such matters, including members of Congress and State Department officials.

The WSJ reported that the decision of Donald Trump's administration to suspend some military aid to Ukraine concerned weapons already in warehouses in Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is "at working levels" clarifying details with the United States regarding the supply of military aid after reports of a suspension of supplies.