"The US will not get Greenland". Prime Minister Nielsen issued a statement

Greenland's new Prime Minister Jens-Friedrich Nielsen has said his country belongs to no one and determines its own future, responding to US President Donald Trump's territorial claims.

US will not get Greenland — Nielsen

Nielsen stressed that Greenland remains independent in its decisions and has no intention of changing this status. He called on citizens to remain calm and respond to such statements with dignity and unity.

President Trump says the US is getting Greenland. But the US is not getting Greenland. We don't belong to anyone, we decide our own future.

We must listen when others speak about us. But we must not react to it with fear. We must respond calmly, with dignity and unity. And it is because of these values that we must clearly and calmly show the President of the United States that Greenland is ours. That was yesterday. That is today. And that will be the case in the future.

Trump has spoken about wanting to buy Greenland, a mineral-rich Arctic island within Denmark, arguing that "people don't even know if Denmark has any legal right to it."

During his first presidential term, Trump repeatedly expressed his desire to "buy" Greenland, which prompted Denmark to respond and emphasize that the island was "not for sale."

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable and does not rule out the option of using military force.