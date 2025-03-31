"The US will not get Greenland". Prime Minister Nielsen issued a statement

Greenland's new Prime Minister Jens-Friedrich Nielsen has said his country belongs to no one and determines its own future, responding to US President Donald Trump's territorial claims.
Points of attention
- Greenland's Prime Minister reaffirms Greenland's independence and rejects ownership by any country, including the United States.
- Denmark authorities have emphasized that Greenland is not for sale, in response to US President Trump's desire to purchase the territory.
- Prime Minister Nielsen urges citizens to respond to provocations with dignity and unity, emphasizing Greenland's autonomy in decision-making.
US will not get Greenland — Nielsen
Nielsen stressed that Greenland remains independent in its decisions and has no intention of changing this status. He called on citizens to remain calm and respond to such statements with dignity and unity.
President Trump says the US is getting Greenland. But the US is not getting Greenland. We don't belong to anyone, we decide our own future.
Trump has spoken about wanting to buy Greenland, a mineral-rich Arctic island within Denmark, arguing that "people don't even know if Denmark has any legal right to it."
During his first presidential term, Trump repeatedly expressed his desire to "buy" Greenland, which prompted Denmark to respond and emphasize that the island was "not for sale."
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable and does not rule out the option of using military force.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-