The USA assessed the likelihood of a war with China in the Pacific Ocean

According to US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, a war between the United States and China in the Pacific Ocean is not inevitable, but the threat of its beginning is gradually increasing.

A large-scale war may begin in the Pacific Ocean

I am not saying that war in the Pacific is inevitable. This is not so. But I say that the probability is growing and will grow, — warned the American minister.

Frank Kendall pointed out that China's potential is constantly growing. In addition, the PRC began to conduct increasingly large-scale military exercises.

As the minister noted, they are aimed at the invasion and blockade of Taiwan.

Nor can one ignore China's considerable investment in military organizations, capabilities, and operational concepts that are "specifically aimed at hindering the ability of the United States and its allies to expand influence in the Western Pacific."

The US believes that China has already become a serious threat

I have closely watched the evolution of the (Chinese — ed.) army for 15 years. China is not a threat in the future; China is a threat today, Frank Kendall emphasized.

According to the American minister, throughout this period of time, he also observes the growing concern and anxiety of other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

All of them are very concerned about the capabilities and plans of official Beijing, which, moreover, "continues to build up its nuclear forces and its ability to operate in cyberspace."

To prevent a conflict, we must be ready, — concluded the Secretary of the US Air Force.