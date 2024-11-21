The administration of current US President Joe Biden has appealed to Congress to write off half of Ukraine's debt for economic aid in the amount of $4.65 billion.
Points of attention
- The administration of US President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to write off half of Ukraine's debt for economic aid, totaling $4.65 billion.
- The write-off could have a significant impact on Ukraine's financial situation and contribute to stabilizing the country and maintaining peace in the region.
- The decision to cancel Ukraine's debt may influence the future relations between the USA and Ukraine, highlighting the need for careful monitoring of the developments and their consequences.
- US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller explains the process under the Law on Additional Appropriations for the Security of Ukraine and Biden's authority to write off a portion of the debt.
- The stance of potential future US President Donald Trump on the agreement and the implications for Ukraine's situation are also discussed in the context of the ongoing crisis with Russia.
What is known about the intentions of the United States to cancel half of Ukraine's debt for economic assistance
According to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, according to the Law on Additional Appropriations for the Security of Ukraine in the amount of about 61 billion dollars, adopted by Congress, Kyiv should receive about 10 billion dollars in economic aid, not for free, in the form of a conditional revolving loan.
However, President Joe Biden has the authority to write off half of that amount.
It is noted that from November 15, Biden can write off half of this debt, while the next president, Republican Donald Trump, will have the opportunity to write off another half.
after the White House notifies Congress of the decision, lawmakers can pass a resolution objecting to it. Miller is convinced that this will not happen.
Can Trump refuse to help Ukraine?
According to the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, David Lammy, the next US President, Donald Trump, will not sign an agreement that is unfavorable for Ukraine to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-