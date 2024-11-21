The USA wants to write off half of Ukraine's debt for economic aid
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

The administration of current US President Joe Biden has appealed to Congress to write off half of Ukraine's debt for economic aid in the amount of $4.65 billion.

  • The administration of US President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to write off half of Ukraine's debt for economic aid, totaling $4.65 billion.
  • The write-off could have a significant impact on Ukraine's financial situation and contribute to stabilizing the country and maintaining peace in the region.
  • The decision to cancel Ukraine's debt may influence the future relations between the USA and Ukraine, highlighting the need for careful monitoring of the developments and their consequences.
  • US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller explains the process under the Law on Additional Appropriations for the Security of Ukraine and Biden's authority to write off a portion of the debt.
  • The stance of potential future US President Donald Trump on the agreement and the implications for Ukraine's situation are also discussed in the context of the ongoing crisis with Russia.

What is known about the intentions of the United States to cancel half of Ukraine's debt for economic assistance

According to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, according to the Law on Additional Appropriations for the Security of Ukraine in the amount of about 61 billion dollars, adopted by Congress, Kyiv should receive about 10 billion dollars in economic aid, not for free, in the form of a conditional revolving loan.

However, President Joe Biden has the authority to write off half of that amount.

It is noted that from November 15, Biden can write off half of this debt, while the next president, Republican Donald Trump, will have the opportunity to write off another half.

We took a step that was outlined in the law to cancel these loans for the economic assistance provided to Ukraine, and now Congress can accept it, — Miller emphasized.

after the White House notifies Congress of the decision, lawmakers can pass a resolution objecting to it. Miller is convinced that this will not happen.

I would be surprised if Congress took such a step, given the overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress for bailouts. But we will abide by the law, — emphasized the spokesman of the State Department.

Can Trump refuse to help Ukraine?

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, David Lammy, the next US President, Donald Trump, will not sign an agreement that is unfavorable for Ukraine to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What I know for sure about Donald Trump is that he doesn't like losers and he doesn't want to lose; he wants to get the right deal for the American people. And he knows that the right deal for the American people is peace in Europe, which means sustainable peace, not Russia achieving its goals and coming back for new conquests in the years to come, Lemmy emphasized.

